Washington [US], June 12 (ANI): Netflix has provided a sneak peek into its upcoming talent discovery series, 'Building The Band', scheduled for release on July 9, 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will include late One Direction member Liam Payne as a guest judge, following the approval of his family after his tragic passing.

Liam Payne, who met a tragic end in October 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, will still be featured in the new music competition show.

After his untimely death, the show's producers and Payne's family deliberated over his participation, ultimately deciding to proceed with his inclusion. "Liam Payne's family reviewed the series and is supportive of his inclusion," a Netflix spokesperson confirmed.

'Building The Band' is set to be hosted by AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, with Nicole Scherzinger from The Pussycat Dolls serving as a mentor-judge.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child will also appear as a guest judge.

Before his death at the age of 31, Payne had already been named to the judging panel and had participated in the show's filming at Aviva Studios in Manchester, England, in August 2024.

The initial trailer for 'Building The Band' does not explicitly reference Payne or detail any changes made to honour his legacy.

The competition format is designed to challenge musicians to compete for a spot in a newly formed band.

As per The Hollywood Reporters, participants will rehearse separately in individual booths, assessing each other's musical compatibility and merit without meeting face-to-face until their performances before a live audience.

The producers of the series promise an exciting blend of performances, emotional drama, and the quest to discover the next great music band.

"What will happen when the bands finally meet, and looks, choreography and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal, to find the next great music band, the stage is set for an unforgettable experience," the producers wrote in the synopsis, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

'Building The Band' will air over three weeks, with two episodes released on July 9, July 16, and July 23.

The series is executive produced by Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison, Clara Elliot, and Simon Crossley. (ANI)

