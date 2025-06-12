Social media sensation Monalisa Bhosle, who stole everyone's hearts while selling rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, is back in the news. The 16-year-old girl with her striking features, and the name of Leonardo da Vinci's 16th-century painting, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. Before her big screen debut, Monalisa has joined hands with singer Utkarsh Singh for an untitled track set to drop soon. This will mark the first big project for young internet sensations since going viral in January 2025. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Calls Salman Khan Her ‘Favourite Hero’; Monalisa Bhosle Expresses Wish To Meet Sonakshi Sinha (Watch Video).

When Will Maha Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s First Music Video Drop?

Taking to his YouTube channel on June 11, Utkarsh Singh unveiled the much-awaited teaser for his upcoming song with Maha Kumbh girl Monalisa Bhosle. The 24-second clip showcases a Dhadak-style romance, featuring Utkarsh Singh as a rich brat who falls in love with Monalisa after seeing a painting of her. Monalisa appears in a regal avatar, dancing gracefully amidst lavish, embellished sets enough to make one mistake it for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The teaser captures the duo bonding through song and dance, leaving us excited for the release. The song is scheduled to drop on Utkasrh Singh's YouTube channel on June 13, 2025.

Watch the Teaser of Maha Kumbh Girl Monalisa Bhosle’s Debut Song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshsinghofficial_)

About Monalisa Bhosle’s Bollywood Debut

Monalisa Bhosle first gained fame after a content creator filmed her selling rudraksha garlands at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Her eyes and striking visuals made her go viral on social media, turning her into an overnight sensation. Recognising her screen presence and fan following, director Sanoj Mishra cast Monalisa as the lead actor of his upcoming film The Diary of Manipur.

Talking about his decision to cast Monalisa in the film, Sanoj Mishra said, "Instead of choosing rich, spoilt girls who drink alcohol, smoke weed and come from affluent families, I have selected a poor and cultured girl for my film." More details regarding the film are awaited. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Director Sanoj Mishra in THIS Film! Shooting To Begin Soon (Watch Video).

Stay Tuned for Monalisa Bhosle’s Debut Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshsinghofficial_)

Talking about her debut song, Monalisa Bhosle said, "Hello everyone. With your love and blessings, I’ve reached where I am today. Tomorrow (June 13), my first song will be released. I request you all to please show your support."

