Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): American actor Candace Cameron Bure recalled the stunt she performed on Netflix's 'Fuller House 'that she says went wrong, reported People.

During a recent appearance on Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast, the actress, 48, revealed that she "almost died" while filming a stunt involving a zipline in the streamer's revival series.

Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD: Makers Drop Mysterious NEW Poster of Amitabh Bachchan From Prabhas Starrer; Full Look To Be Unveiled on This Date! (See Pic).

Bure went on to say that her character, D.J. Tanner, wants to take an American Ninja Warrior course in the living room. After completing the course, Bure was to end by riding a 'zip line diagonally' across the length of the set and landing on a platform.

"But during rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly and there was no safety stop on the end of it," she recalled. "So, when I landed off the zipline and stopped, the whole mechanism -- which is all metal and very, very heavy -- slid right off the track and came right next to my head with an inch."

Also Read | Sonu Sood Reveals His Workout Inspiration and the Reason Is Too Cute To Handle! (Watch Video).

After the mechanism missed Bure's head, Barber shared how it "dented the floor," leaving a "big gash" and "broke the stairs."

"If I just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit, it would have probably broken my neck, like landed right on top of my head," Bure added, noting how her onscreen love interest, Scott Weinger, watched everything go down and couldn't react fast enough to warn people on set.

After the horrific incident, the Great American Family actress stated that Mark Sandrowski, who was directing that week's show, had a "look on his face" that was "so serious" before calling a brief break.

"The stunt guy was fired," she continued. "And Mark's like, 'We're not doing this stunt. Like, redo the whole set, because we're not doing that stunt anymore.'"

'Fuller House', a reboot of the classic '80s-'90s comedy Full House, starred widower Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raising three children with the aid of his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier)

The spinoff series centered on Danny's eldest daughter, D.J. (Bure), a 30-something widow bringing up three kids of her own with the help of her sister Stephanie (Sweetin) and childhood BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Barber). While the series largely focused on the three women, Stamos, Saget, Coulier and Lori Loughlin made several cameos throughout the show's run, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)