Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Fateh, had a new partner in the gym for a workout on Saturday. The actor took to his Instagram and introduced his new gym buddy to his fans in a video. The video shows him in the company of a pup ‘Pyare Mohan’. The actor said that he is inspiring him to work out "harder". He also urged fans to adopt stray dogs. Sonu Sood Supports Swiggy Delivery Guy Who Stole Customers' Shoes; Netizens Question the Actor for Justifying Stealing.

The actor also did biceps curls on a cable machine as he lovingly held the pup in one hand. Earlier this week, Sood was seen getting into a heartfelt conversation with a specially-abled fan, who travelled to Mumbai all the way from Jharkhand to meet the actor. The video, which went viral on social media, received heaps of praise from the netizens.

On the work front, Sood is looking forward to the release of his upcoming actioner, Fateh. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. Sonu Sood had previously said that the audience would witness Hollywood-like action in the film, which took three years to be written and prepped. Sonu Sood Supports Mumbai Indians and Hardik Pandya As the Team Underperform in IPL, Actor Says ‘They Are Our Heroes’.

The cybercrime thriller is produced by Sood’s Shakti Sagar Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios.

