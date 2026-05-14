Entertainment News | Cannes 2026: Nishil Sheth to Direct Biopic on Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone

Cannes [France], May 14 (ANI): A feature film based on the life of para cricketer Amir Hussain Lone was officially announced at the Bharat Pavilion during the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, marking another significant moment for Indian storytelling on the global stage.

Lone, the armless cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir who rose to prominence as captain of the Jammu and Kashmir para cricket team, has become widely recognised for his determination and achievements in the sport despite severe physical challenges.

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The upcoming biopic will be directed by Nishil Sheth, the Indian writer-director known for his debut feature 'Bhasmasur', which premiered on the international festival circuit and earned acclaim for its craft, sensitive portrayal of childhood, and distinctive visual language.

The film aims to chronicle Lone's life, struggles, and accomplishments both on and off the cricket field.

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Speaking about the project, Sheth said, "Amir Hussain Lone's story is not just about cricket or disability; it is about the indomitable human spirit. What moved me most was his refusal to be defined by limitations. Through this film, we hope to bring to audiences a deeply emotional and inspiring journey of courage, dignity and perseverance," in a press note.

Reacting to the announcement, Lone said, "I never imagined that my life story would one day be told on the big screen. If my journey can inspire even one person to believe in themselves and keep fighting despite difficulties, then I will feel truly grateful. This film is not just my story, but the story of every person who refuses to give up."

The project is being produced by Manjusha Paithankar and Sachin Paithankar under the banner Aarambh Productions, alongside Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhirangi of Pickle Entertainment.

The film is co-produced by MS Khan of MRFS Investment Dubai-UAE, while Yogesh Karikurve serves as the creative producer.

The announcement at the Bharat Pavilion attracted attention from members of the international film fraternity.

According to the makers, the film will celebrate perseverance, courage, and the transformative power of sport through Lone's inspiring journey. (ANI)

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