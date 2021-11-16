Ananya Panday shared a beautiful post on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, featuring a rainbow in a scenic landscape. Ananya hadn't been active on her social media ever since she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following an investigation in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a video in which she can be seen sitting in a car, parked at a beautiful greenscape location, with a rainbow in the sky. In the caption, she wrote, "you can't have a rainbow without a little rain." Aryan Khan Drug Case: Ananya Panday and Her Father Chunky Panday Reach NCB Office After Being Summoned by the Probe Agency.

Watch Video:

Further, she took to her Instagram Story to congratulate her cousin Alanna Panday, who got engaged to her boyfriend Ivor McCray on Saturday. Posting a picture of Alanna with her engagement ring, Ananya wrote, "@alannapanday @ivor so much love!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Shakun Batra's directorial untitled film that also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in 'Liger' along with Vijay Devakonda and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

