Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and her father Chunky Panday on Thursday reached Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai after being summoned by the probe agency. Earlier today, a team of NCB was seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's residence in Mumbai. Aryan Khan Drug Case: NCB Team Arrives At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat And Ananya Panday’s Residence To Conduct Raids (View Pics).

She was summoned by the probe agency to appear before it at 2 pm today.Meanwhile, another team of NCB officials also visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to collect documents related to his son Aryan Khan. Ananya Panday Summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau for Questioning After a Surprise Raid At Her House.

The actor also visited his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail.Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Bombay High Court is set to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26.

