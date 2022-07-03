Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Looks like this week was all about ethnic fashion! The week gone by had so many fashionable days that it became difficult for most of us to go back to basics! The week was all about shimmer, sequins, jhumkas and juttis! So here's a wrap of the most fashionable moments of the week, weaved in ethnic charm.

1. Kriti Sanon in gold saree

Kriti Sanon tops the list as the actor splashed some regal touch on the Falguni & Shane Peacock gold saree. Kriti looked straight out of a Persian fairy tale as she donned the contemporary embellished gold saree.

2. Kiara Advani in classic black saree

Kiara looked nothing less than a goddess in a classic black saree. She actress gave major fashion goals while promoting 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' by donning a mix of boho, easy breezy outfits and heavy, ethnic outfits but this black saree definitely stole the show! Designed by everyone's favourite, Manish Malhotra, this black saree oozed chic and timeless at the same time! After all, who can go wrong with the classic black saree!

3. Sara Ali Khan in purple saree

Looks like Sara also trusts Manish Malhotra for giving her the most fashionable sarees this season! This week, the actress set the Internet on fire in a see-through purple saree that had a touch of shimmer in the embroidery. The blouse, however, was the show-stealer. Dyed in the fusion of purple and magenta hues, ruffles around the neck added charm to the stunning actor.

4. Pooja Hegde in pink anarkali

'Mohenjodaro' fame Pooja Hegde wove ethnic charm in a pink Anarkali by ace designer Tarun Tahiliani this week. Embellished around the plunging neckline, the Anarkali set looked like something the royals would wear.

5. Ananya Panday in a floral lehenga

Ananya Panday is known for her chirpy, bubbly personality. And the actor often depicts the same in her outfits! This week, Ananya donned a fresh, summery floral 'lehenga' and it looked the perfect outfit for summer weddings. The white floral lehenga by Delhi-based housing label 'Torani' had big printed flowers in hues of pink and red all over it. (ANI)

