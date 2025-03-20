Los Angeles [US], March 20 (ANI): 'Elio', a sci-fi adventure, is all set to hit this summer. On Wednesday, Disney released the film's trailer, which captivated the audience's attention.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Elio centers on the titular 11-year-old (Kibreab), who is mistaken for the ruler of Earth when he is beamed up to join an interplanetary group that includes representatives from various galaxies.

Also Read | 'Nadaaniyan': Was Debutant Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan's Voice AI-Generated in the Netflix Film? Here's What We Know.

https://www.instagram.com/disneyfilmsindia/reel/DHY_vmGSTrk/

"I'm trying to get abducted -- by aliens," Elio said in a teaser trailer that Disney released late last year. "I'm supposed to be up there."

Also Read | 'Bam Bam Bhole' Takes World by Storm: Superhit Song From Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Adds Colour to Global Holi Celebrations (Watch Video).

Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian helmed Elio after initial writer-director Adrian Molina's exit. Mary Alice Drumm produces the film. The voice cast includes Yonas Kibreab, Jameela Jamil, Brad Garrett, Zoe Saldana, Remy Edgerly and Shirley Henderson.

'Elio' was earlier supposed to be released on March 1, 2024. New footage from the film was shown during D23 in August.

The film now opens in theatres on June 20.

During a previous interview with YouTube show Kids First, Kibreab said he expected the film to spur a variety of feelings from audiences. "They're gonna feel all different kinds of emotions," he said at the time. "They're gonna be laughing, they're gonna maybe tear up -- I don't know -- and they're also just gonna be super happy because the movie is just generally a very funny and exciting movie."

Pixar is coming off the success of Inside Out 2, which hit theaters in June and became the highest-grossing title of 2024 at the global box office. It was also nominated for the Oscar for best animated feature.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)