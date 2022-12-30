Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Ambanis threw a lavish party on the occasion of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony and it was indeed a star-studded one!

The couple had a traditional Roka ceremony on Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Later, Mukesh Ambani threw the couple a lavish engagement party at his Mumbai residence 'Antilia' where many B-town celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh were present.

The celebrity lineup also included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge.

While many celebrities were caught in the paparazzi's lenses outside, we found some inside pictures. Courtesy: Orhan Awatramani!

Orhan, who is friends with Anant and Isha Ambani, was also Antilia. He took to Instagram to share some photos from the celebration. Take a look:

Orhan also shared some photos with Janhvi and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In one of the photos, Shikhar's older brother Veer was also captured. Veer was reportedly linked with Sara Ali Khan earlier.

Talking about the engagement, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant received a grand welcome from the family members in the city with a great flower show at the Ambani residence, dhol beats, nagade, and fireworks at Worli sea-link. As the two made their way to the Ambani home for the party, Anant was spotted wearing a dark pink kurta sleeper, while Radhika looked exquisite in her pastel lehenga.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. 'Arangetram' is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training. (ANI)

