Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Bholaa', the makers, on Monday, unveiled the film's romantic song 'Nazar lag jayegi'.

The song is sung by Javed Ali and penned by Irshad Kamil. Ravi Basrur has composed the melodious track picturised on Ajay and Amala Paul.

Also Read | Ant-Man and the Wasp – Quantumania: From Da 5 Bloods to Lovecraft Country, 5 Performances of Jonathan Majors to Check Out if You Loved Him as Kang!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co4LGFJJIaX/?hl=en

Talking about the song, Ajay said, "The song showcases the emotional aspect of the film. I'm happy that Irshadji, Javed Ali and Ravi Basrur have brought it together so beautifully."

Also Read | Jeremy Renner Reveals Getting Electric Stimulation Workout Therapy To Build Muscle Strength As He Recovers From Snow Plough Accident.

'Nazar Lag Jayegi' was shot in the holy city of Varanasi with the Ganges playing a prominent role.

Bholaa is helmed by Ajay. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.'Bholaa' marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022.

The film also stars Tabu as the female protagonist and is set to hit the theatres on March 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)