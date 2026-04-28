Home

Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Chris Brown Welcomes Fourth Child, First with Jada Wallace Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Singer-songwriter Chris Brown and Jada Wallace welcomed their first baby together. Chris is also dad to kids Royalty, 11, with Nia Guzman; Aeko, 6, with Ammika Harris; and Lovely, 4, with Diamond Brown, according to E! News.

Washington DC [US], April 28 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Chris Brown and Jada Wallace welcomed their first baby together. Chris is also dad to kids Royalty, 11, with Nia Guzman; Aeko, 6, with Ammika Harris; and Lovely, 4, with Diamond Brown, according to E! News.

Jada Wallace shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from her pregnancy along with a glimpse of the newborn. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Purest Love."

Also Read | Maitland Ward Exposes Hollywood's 'Dark Side' in New Docuseries 'Hollywood Demons'; Actress Recalls 'Provocative' Situations on Boy Meets World (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXnXrKaGn8g?img_index=3

While the couple has not publicly revealed the baby's name, Chris Brown hinted at the child's zodiac sign in the comments section, writing "Taurus GANG," suggesting the baby was born after April 20.

Also Read | 'King100': Tabu Commences Shoot for Nagarjuna's 100th Film (See Post).

The singer's mother, Joyce Hawkins, confirmed that the newborn is a boy, commenting, "CONGRATULATIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!"

The baby news comes shortly ahead of the singer's 37th birthday on May 5. Over the years, Brown has spoken about how fatherhood has shaped his personality, according to E! News.

"I have a co-parenting job that's pretty amazing," he said in a 2015 appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest, "but learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning!"

He continued of parenthood, "It's actually great. It's very humbling. It's very calming. I think I was a lot rambunctious, very hyper as a kid," according to E! News.

Brown, who has previously been in high-profile relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, has often shared glimpses of his bond with his children.

Speaking in an earlier radio interview, he said his eldest daughter, Royalty, shares his energetic personality and love for music, calling fatherhood an "amazing" experience.

"She's definitely my daughter," Chris said with a laugh in a HOT 97 radio interview in 2015, explaining how he takes "every precaution" to keep her safe while she's running around. "She's so active. Soon as she hear music, she dances, she be singing around the house."

"She looks exactly like me, so when I look at her I'm like, 'Man, this is crazy,'" the rapper added. "It's amazing. There's no other feeling like it," according to E! News. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)