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Hollywood ENTERTAINMENT Maitland Ward Exposes Hollywood’s ‘Dark Side’ in New Docuseries ‘Hollywood Demons’; Actress Recalls ‘Provocative’ Situations on Boy Meets World (Watch Video) Maitland Ward is peeling back the curtain on the dark side of 90s stardom in the new ID series 'Hollywood Demons'. The 'Boy Meets World' actress describes being treated as a "product" and placed in provocative positions as a minor. Now an adult film star, Ward discusses how she escaped the 'Hollywood machine' to find personal and professional liberation.

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Maitland Ward, the former teen star of The Bold and the Beautiful and Boy Meets World, is opening up about the systemic objectification she faced as a young actress in the '90s. In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Ward detailed the "factory environment" of young Hollywood ahead of the premiere of Investigation Discovery’s new docuseries, Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Wild.

Watch ‘Hollywood Demons’ Season 2 Trailer:

Maitland Ward Slams Hollywood’s Double Standards

Ward, now 49, described her early career as being part of a "Hollywood machine" that viewed young actors as corporate property rather than people. Entering the industry at 16, she recalls a push by studios to mold young women into a specific, contradictory image. "You had to be this young woman that was either a virgin and a slut all at once," Ward stated. "It was all for this twisted male gaze that Hollywood was just inflicting on everybody." She compared her experience to that of Britney Spears, noting that while young stars were forced to project innocence, they were simultaneously being used "provocatively for their bodies and sexual images."

Maitland Ward Calls Out Disney Show Scene

Reflecting on her time as Rachel McGuire on the beloved Disney series Boy Meets World, Ward admitted she didn't realise the implications of certain scenes at the time. She specifically pointed to "weird situations" involving food fights and innuendos that she now recognises as having fetishist undertones. "We all just thought it was normal," she told Fox News Digital. "But when you examine it, adults were creating this space and making this kind of product. It’s really troubling."

Maitland Ward on Career Shift and Empowerment

After years of feeling dismissed by the mainstream industry, Ward made a highly publicised transition into the adult film industry, a move she details in her 2022 memoir, Rated X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood. Despite the controversy surrounding her career shift, Ward says she has never felt more empowered. She views her story as a blueprint for self-discovery and a rejection of the boxes society places on women. "It’s a story for every woman... people are telling them what they should be, how they should act," she added. "It’s really a story of finding who you are as an authentic person."

Maitland Ward Exposes Hollywood’s ‘Dark Side’ - Watch Video

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Where To Watch

The premiere episode of Hollywood Demons, which features Ward’s full story, aired Monday, April 27, 2026, on Investigation Discovery. For those who missed the broadcast, episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Fox News Digital, Investigation Discovery). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).