Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): The lead singer of Coldplay band, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Saturday.

In the visuals surfacing on the internet, Chris was seen in black shorts while the actress opted for a Kurta and trousers.

Also Read | 'Thandel' Jathara: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reveals Naga Chaitanya Inspired Lead Hero's Look in 'Kabir Singh' and 'Animal', Director's Bollywood Blockbusters (Watch Video).

The 'Yellow' singer arrived in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 27. In the visuals captured by ANI, Chris and Dakota were seen sitting in a car.

The couple, dressed in saffron-coloured attire, appeared excited as they reached the holy city, drawing attention as they made their way through the crowd.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025: From Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Sethupathi's '96' to Sai Pallavi-Varun Tej's 'Fidaa' - 5 Iconic South Romantic Movies To Watch This Season of Love!.

Chris and Dakota came to India on January 16 for the band's musical tour. Chris along with the members of 'Coldplay' had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Their last show of the Indian leg of the Music of the Spheres tour was conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day.

Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to India by singing patriotic tracks such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam' during the Ahmedabad concert. The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause.

He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone. In another special moment during his concert, Chris also dedicated a beautiful song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

In the list of celebrities who took a holy dip at Sangam, Chris Martin was just another addition.

Earlier, the veteran actor-turned-politician Hema Malini also took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to take a 'snan' on this auspicious day," the BJP MP said.

Apart from Hema Malini, several other celebrities, including Sunil Grover, Kabir Khan, Guru Randhawa, Avinash Tiwary, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, have also participated in the grand religious gathering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)