Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): In a significant development for fans of the long-running 'Law and Order' franchise, actor Christopher Meloni has bid an emotional farewell to his iconic character Elliot Stabler following the cancellation of 'Law and Order: Organized Crime' after five seasons.

The news of the show's cancellation was confirmed on Thursday, marking the end of Meloni's full-time return to the franchise he has been associated with since 1999.

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While the actor may still make occasional guest appearances on 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit', the development effectively closes a major chapter in his portrayal of the hard-edged detective.

Addressing fans in an Instagram video, Meloni expressed gratitude and reflected on his long journey with the character.

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"I just saw that they announced 'Organized Crime' won't be coming back. I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride," he said.

"I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years," he added.

Meloni first rose to prominence as Stabler on SVU, starring opposite Mariska Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson.

He was part of the show from its 1999 premiere until the end of Season 12 in 2011. A decade later, in 2021, he reprised the role, launching Organized Crime as a spinoff while also returning for guest appearances in SVU.

Organized Crime initially aired on NBC for four seasons before moving to streaming platform Peacock for its fifth season, which debuted in 2025.

Over the years, Meloni has also appeared in the flagship 'Law and Order' series in guest roles.

Meanwhile, SVU continues its successful run and is set to return for its 28th season this fall. (ANI)

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