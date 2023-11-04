Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) "Jaane Jaan" director Sujoy Ghosh says one cannot ignore the financial aspect of filmmaking for creative satisfaction.

Speaking at the country's first crime literature festival which began here on Friday, Ghosh said as a director he has certain responsibilities towards those putting in money in a project.

"Cinema is not all about creativity and artistic excellence. It is also as much about money. I cannot make a film just for my own creative satisfaction when someone else's money is also involved in it," Ghosh said.

Asked why he changed the ending of "Jaane Jaan", which is based on the Japanese novel "The Devotion of Suspect X", the director said,"I thought its original ending may not be palatable for the Indian audience."

Though an adaptation, Ghosh said he treated the Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer as a love story rather than a murder mystery.

"I interpreted it as the story of a man's unrequited love for a woman," said Ghosh, who has also directed films such as "Kahaani" and "Badla".

The director believes the setting of the story plays an important part in making the film believable.

"I have made films in places I have grown up or known closely.I set 'Kahaani' in Kolkata as I was born in the city and knew it thoroughly. A real setting makes your characters look real, otherwise they would look fake. Similarly, I set 'Jaane Jaan' in Kalimpong, which I knew."

Ghosh added the misty weather of Kalimpong and its silence suited the subject of "Jaane Jaan", which also starred Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

The literature festival, which is dedicated exclusively to crime writing and its cinematic adaptations, will conclude on Sunday.

