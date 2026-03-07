New Delhi, March 7: The Department of Posts officially released the first merit list for the 2026 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment on Friday, March 6. Candidates who applied for the 28,636 vacant positions across 23 postal circles can now access their selection status via the official recruitment portal. This announcement concludes a brief period of anticipation following the January-February application cycle.

The recruitment drive, which encompasses Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) roles, follows a strictly merit-based selection process. Unlike many government examinations, the GDS selection is determined solely by marks obtained in the Class 10 (Secondary School Examination). India Post GDS Result 2026: Steps To Check Gramin Dak Sevak Merit List Once Out.

The newly published "List-I" of shortlisted candidates indicates high competition, with cut-off percentages in several circles, including Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, reportedly reaching between 95 per cent and 100 per cent for various categories.

Mandatory Document Verification for India Post GDS Candidates

Candidates whose registration numbers appear on the merit list are required to proceed to the next stage of the hiring process: physical document verification. Shortlisted applicants must report to their assigned Divisional Headquarters on or before March 23. Failure to complete this verification within the stipulated timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the provisional appointment. Candidates are advised to carry original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies, including:

Class 10 Marksheet and Passing Certificate

Identity Proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, etc.)

Caste or EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile/Residence Certificate

How to Access the India Post GDS 2026 Merit List

The results have been made available in a circle-wise PDF format to ensure ease of access for applicants across different states. To check the status:

Visit the official portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Navigate to the "Candidate's Corner" and select the "Shortlisted Candidates" link.

Choose the relevant postal circle to download the specific PDF.

Search for the individual registration number within the document. Bihar Civil Court Peon Admit Card 2026 Released; Here’s How To Download.

Future Merit Lists

While the first list accounts for over 28,000 provisional selections, additional merit lists may be released in the coming months. Historically, India Post issues supplementary lists to fill vacancies that remain open due to candidates failing document verification or declining the appointment. Applicants who did not feature in List-I are encouraged to monitor the official website for subsequent updates.

