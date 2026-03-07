Mumbai, March 7: A bizarre and alarming incident has surfaced in Hyderabad after a customer reportedly found a live fish swimming inside a sealed bottle of Kingfisher Light beer. The discovery, made on Friday, March 6, occurred in the Mallapur area under the jurisdiction of the Nacharam Police Station. A video of the small fish darting through the golden liquid has since gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of concern regarding manufacturing hygiene and quality control standards in the beverage industry.

The customer, a local resident of Mallapur, had purchased the bottle from Jaypee Wine Shop with the intention of relaxing during the rising summer heat. According to eyewitnesses, he noticed movement inside the glass before opening the seal. Upon closer inspection, he realized a tiny fish was trapped within the bottle. Stunned by the discovery, the man immediately confronted the shop management, but the encounter reportedly led to a heated argument rather than a resolution. Lizard Found in Food in West Bengal: 15 Children Fall Sick After Consuming Contaminated Food at Anganwadi Centre in South 24 Parganas District.

When the customer demanded an explanation, the staff at the wine shop allegedly dismissed his concerns. Employees maintained that they are strictly retailers and have no involvement in the brewing or bottling process. "We only sell the product; we don't manufacture it," a staff member reportedly told the customer, advising him to take his complaint directly to the company.

Frustrated by the lack of accountability, the customer filmed the bottle to provide visual evidence of the contamination. The video clearly shows the fish moving as the bottle is tilted, suggesting that the creature may have entered the bottle during the rinsing or filling stage at the brewery before the cap was mechanically sealed. Lizard Tail Found in Havmor Ice Cream Cone in Ahmedabad, Shop Sealed by Authorities After Video Goes Viral.

The incident has sparked a broader debate among residents of St. Joseph County and the Hyderabad metropolitan area regarding the safety of bottled beverages. Local activists have called upon the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the State Excise Department to conduct a thorough audit of the bottling plant responsible for the batch.

