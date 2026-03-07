FA Cup 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The tradition of the FA Cup 2025-26 continues this weekend as League One side Mansfield Town host Premier League leaders Arsenal in a highly anticipated fifth-round tie. Scheduled for 7 March, the encounter at the One Call Stadium represents one of the starkest contrasts in English football this season, pitting a third-tier underdog against a squad chasing a historic quadruple. Andy Robertson and Mo Salah Shine as Liverpool Beats Wolves 3-1 to Reach FA Cup Quarterfinals.

How to Watch Mansfield Town vs Arsenal Live Streaming and Telecast

Global broadcasting rights ensure the match is widely accessible for fans.

In the UK: The match will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 11:00 AM GMT. Subscribers can also stream the fixture online via the Discovery+ app and website.

In India: Football enthusiasts can watch the game through the Sony Sports Network TV channel Sony Ten 2. Live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV platform, requiring a premium subscription. Match Fact Feature Details Fixture Mansfield Town vs Arsenal Competition FA Cup 2025-26 (Fifth Round) Date Saturday, 7 March 2026 Kick-off Time 12:15 PM GMT / 5:45 PM IST Venue One Call Stadium, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire UK Broadcast TNT Sports / Discovery+ India Broadcast Sony Sports Network / SonyLIV

Mansfield Town vs Arsenal Team News

With a crucial Champions League round-of-16 fixture against Bayer Leverkusen looming next week, Arsenal are expected to heavily rotate their starting lineup. First-team regulars such as Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are likely to be rested, opening the door for fringe players and recent signings like Kepa Arrizabalaga, Riccardo Calafiori, and Noni Madueke to secure vital minutes. Defender William Saliba remains a major doubt after sustaining an ankle injury against Chelsea.

For the hosts, the focus will be on defensive organisation and capitalising on counter-attacks. Mansfield are sweating on the fitness of winger Luke Bolton, who faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock earlier in the week against Rotherham United.

