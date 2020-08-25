Washington [US], Aug 25 (ANI): German model Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 50th milestone birthday on Tuesday (local time) dressed in a sheer blue beaded Balmain gown made especially for her by the fashion house's creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

According to Page Six, the supermodel's dress is a near-identical replica of the look Schiffer wore in Balmain's spring 2016 campaign. At the time, she posed for fashion photographer Steven Klein alongside fellow catwalk legends Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford.

The model wore her birthday dress to blow out the candles on her over-the-top chocolate cake on Instagram, as well as while walking British Vogue through a tour of her closet for the latest episode of the outlet's 'Inside the Wardrobe' series.

As per Page Six, in the clip, Schiffer shows off more memorable looks from her personal archives, from the gold Versace bomber jacket and boots she wore down the brand's runway in 1994 to a Chanel bag hand-painted by Karl Lagerfeld himself. (ANI)

