Actress Neha Mehta, who played the role of Taarak Mehta's (Shailesh Lodha) wife Anjali Mehta in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was recently in the news for having put down her papers and marking her exit from a role that she played for 12 years. While various reasons were being cited for Neha's exit, including that of having a fight with show producer Asit Kumar Modi, Neha took to Instagram to pen a farewell note where she thanked one and all, including her producer for the opportunity to play the role and also for having a wonderful time on the sets if TMKOC. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri Confirm Coming on Board as Anjali Mehta and Roshan Singh Sodhi.

In her note, Neha clarified, "I've worked 12 amazing years at this amazing show, and I am forever thankful for the beautiful career I've had. To my amazing respected Asit Kumar Modi Ji, co-stars, tmkoc whole team, I appreciate the hard work you've done completing some of our beautiful journeys. I've never had so much fun before. I am so glad to be part of this show, but I will miss the spontaneity of the work and generosity of such brilliant colleagues." #TMKOC Becomes The Top Trend On Twitter After Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fans Post Funny Memes Welcoming The Show's Fresh Episodes!.

Check Out Her Post Below:

Neha Mehta's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Neha has been replaced by actress Sunayna Fozdar. The actress, confirming her entry in the show, revealed earlier, "It is an honour to be part of a TV serial that is loved so much not only in India but also globally. I am thankful to Neela Film Productions, especially Asit ji for having faith in me to play the role of Anjali Mehta. The character of Taarak Mehta’s wife is integral to the show as is every other character. It was a challenge to fit into the character which has been so successful and popular for over 12 years, but the team has been extremely supportive. I will strive to maintain the character’s essence, as much a loving wife as she is conscious about health and dishing out healthy diets for Taarak.” Fans will certainly miss Neha has Anjali now... won't they?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2020 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).