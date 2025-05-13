Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): Actors Colton Dunn, Hayley Magnus, and Andrew Lopez have joined the cast of the new comedy 'Judgment Day', helmed by writer-director Nicholas Stoller.

It also stars Will Ferrell and Zac Efron, according to Deadline.

The details about the characters have been kept under wraps.

'Judgement Day' depicts a young convict (Efron), who has just come out of jail, taking a reality TV courtroom hostage, blaming the TV judge (Ferrell) for a previous verdict that the convict believes ruined his life.

The cast also includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jimmy Tatro, Michael Pena, Bill Camp, Billy Eichner, Fortune Feimster, Heidi Gardner, Rachel Hilson, Tyler Lofton, Rory Scovel, Bobby Ray, Bobby Cannavale, and Regina Hall, reported Deadline.

It is produced by Stoller Global Solutions' Stoller and Gloria Sanchez Productions' Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alex Brown.

Dunn, who is recently seen in Netflix's The Recruit, also worked in Blockers, Grand Crew, Parks and Recreation, The League, and History of the World, Part II, to name just a few.

While Magnus appeared in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s Loot. On the other hand, the music director Lopez's recent credits as an actor includes Stoller's Apple series Platonic, co-created with Francesca Delbanco, and FX's Emmy winner The Bear, reported Deadline.

Hall will be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and in Searchlight Pictures' original rock opera O'Dessa. She is also known for roles in the Best Man, Think Like a Man and Scary Movie franchises, as per the outlet.

She won the New York Film Critics Circle award for best actress for Andrew Bujalski's 2018 feature Support the Girls, making her the first Black actress to receive the honour.

Stoller is known for helming such films as Bros, Neighbors and its sequel, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. He also co-created the Apple TV+ series Platonic, which stars Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne and has been picked up for a second season. (ANI)

