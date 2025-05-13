Entertainment News | Miss World Contestants from 109 Countries to Participate in Heritage Walk at Charminar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): As part of the Miss World 2024 events being hosted in Hyderabad, 109 contestants representing countries from across the globe will participate in a special Heritage Walk at the world-renowned Charminar on Tuesday.

As per the press note by I&PR Telangana, the Miss World contestants will arrive in four special buses and will be welcomed at Charminar with the traditional and vibrant Marfa music, popular in the Old City of Hyderabad.

A special photo shoot has been arranged at Charminar to capture the iconic monument alongside the international contestants.

Following the photo session, the contestants will visit the nearby Laad Bazaar (Chudi Bazaar) for a curated shopping experience. They will explore nine selected stores renowned for their traditional bangles, pearls, and ornamental items, including Hyderabad Bangles, Mujeeb Bangles, Kanhaiyalal, Motilal Karwa, Gokuldas Zariwala, K.R. Kasat, Jaju Pearls, A.H. Zariwala, and Afzal Miya Karchobwale.

The contestants will also witness live demonstrations of bangle-making techniques, offering them a glimpse into the city's unique artisanal traditions.

Later, the delegation will be hosted at the historic Chowmahalla Palace for a specially arranged cultural evening. A mehendi ceremony will be conducted, and the contestants will be given the opportunity to wear traditional Nizami attire, stated the press note by Telangana I&PR.

As part of the cultural showcase, specially curated films highlighting the diverse tourist destinations and cultural richness of Telangana will be screened.

The contestants will also visit the palace's Nizam-era exhibits, including ancient weapons, royal household items, and traditional artifacts, which will provide them with an immersive experience of Hyderabad's royal heritage and Old City traditions.

Officials from various departments have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the success and grandeur of this prestigious international event.

Meanwhile, the contestants of the 72nd Miss World Festival from the Asian and Oceanic regions marked Buddha Purnima with a cultural and spiritual visit to Buddhavanam, a renowned Buddhist heritage site at Nagarjunasagar in Telangana's Nalgonda district on Monday.

The heritage tour, a significant part of the festival's itinerary, aims to highlight Telangana's rich history and diverse cultural heritage to offer the contestants the region's profound spiritual and historical legacy.

The day's itinerary included a brief stopover at a guest house near Chintapalli, followed by a picturesque photo session at Vijay Vihar, set against the serene backdrop of the Nagarjunasagar reservoir. (ANI)

