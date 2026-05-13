Entertainment News | Conan O'Brien to Return as Oscars Host for Third Consecutive Year

Washington DC [US], May 13 (ANI): Television host and comedian Conan O'Brien will return as the host of the Oscars for the third year in a row, as per PEOPLE.

The Academy announced that the 63-year-old Emmy Award-winning star will host the 99th Academy Awards in 2027.

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The announcement was made on Tuesday, with Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich praising Conan's work at the ceremony over the last few years.

"Conan has created remarkable energy around 'The Oscars,'" Craig Erwich said in a statement, as per PEOPLE. "His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood's biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We're proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next."

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Earlier, Conan had joked about returning as the Oscars host in a 2025 press release. According to PEOPLE, referring to actor Adrien Brody's long acceptance speech after winning Best Actor, Conan had quipped, "The only reason I'm hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech."

Conan first hosted the Oscars in 2025, and the ceremony recorded more than 19 million viewers, marking a five-year high for the awards show.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Conan, ahead of the 98th Academy Awards earlier this year also shared an emotional memory about watching the Oscars with his father while growing up, during a press conference.

Talking about those childhood memories, Conan said, "When I was growing up, and this is probably true of a lot of kids, I'd look at my dad and I would think, what's my dad into? And is that a way to connect with my dad?"

He further recalled watching legendary host Johnny Carson with his father and said, "His treat was he would watch Johnny Carson. So I would sometimes get to stay up and watch Johnny Carson with him. And I remember very clearly Johnny Carson hosting the Oscars and watching my father watch Johnny and laugh."

Conan's father, Dr. Thomas O'Brien, passed away in December 2024.

The 99th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 14, 2027, on ABC and Hulu. (ANI)

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