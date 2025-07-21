Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2025 has been cancelled. The news was confirmed on the festival's official social media handle on Monday.

The decision was taken to revamp the festival with a "dynamic vision" and a "new team" to ensure that it will return as a premier showcase for the best of independent, regional, and classic cinema from India and around the world, said festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in a statement.

Also Read | Mohan Raj Dies on ‘Vettuvam’ Set: Silambarasan Provided Financial Aid to Late Stunt Artiste's Family, Reveals Choreographer Silva.

"We are working diligently to reschedule the festival and will announce the new dates for the 2026 edition as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and support," he added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMWzM4Hyr-3/?hl=en

Also Read | Before 'Saiyaara', Ahaan Panday Made Movie Debut in Heartwarming Short Film 'Fifty'! Heartthrob Impressed With His Acting - Watch Film and Read Review (LatestLY Exclusive).

The move comes as a major hiccup for the festival that has had a fair run since it was founded in 1997.

Reacting to the same, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, whose 'Aligarh' and 'The Buckingham Murders' were earlier premiered at the festival, voiced his discontent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMW3ZrCz38K/

"It's a cruel irony that Mumbai draped in the glitz of being India's financial and cinematic capital cannot keep alive a film festival of its own," the filmmaker wrote on social media.

He went on to call out the "self-appointed gatekeepers of cinema" who left the festival for better stages and safer bets, further adding that only a few "passionate believers" took care of it.

"And now that fragile flame has been snuffed out. No ceremony. No outrage. Just a slow, silent forgetting. What should have been a cultural cornerstone has been reduced to a footnote - another casualty of apathy dressed as progress," Mehta concluded.

Many took to the comment section and echoed similar sentiments.

Filmmaker Onir wrote, "Heartbreaking that the industry that produces the largest number of films ... failed to nurture this one space that celebrated cinema as a form of art ... beyond box office and stars ., what a loss for the city and a shame for us as an industry."

Organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), the film festival has emerged as a hub for the world to discover emerging South Asian talent and contemporary cinema. Several leading Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Khan, Kabir Khan, and Vikramaditya Motwane, have been associated with the festival over the years. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)