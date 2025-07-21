Did you know, before Ahaan Panday made a swashbuckling debut with Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara, he had already made his acting debut? Yes, that’s right! Ahaan Panday made his movie debut with a short film titled Fifty as a teenager in 2016! And guess what, looking at the short film, it was clear that he would become a star – and he has. The heartthrob impressed with his acting skills in the 16-minute film. Another interesting trivia about Ahaan Panday’s short film is that it starred actor Chunky Pandey, his uncle. Ahaan Panday plays the younger version of Chunky Pandey in Fifty! Let’s find out more about Fifty and young Ahaan Panday's performance in the film. ‘Saiyaara’: Who Are Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda? Smashing New Bollywood Couple Impresses in Mohit Suri’s Film – Know All About the Actors.

Ahaan Panday’s Movie Debut in Short Film ‘Fifty’ – Review

It is a heartwarming short film about a young school-going boy who helps an underprivileged little boy get an education. [SPOILER ALERT] Years later, when the schoolboy is a middle-aged man and ailing from cancer, the little lad comes home to treat him as a doctor. This fact is revealed with a twist, almost like a hyperlink format film. It has been presented well. Although the feel is that of a low-budget student film, it works in the movie's favour, considering the plot. The movie's theme is 'Generosity is everything'.

Ahaan Panday’s Performance in ‘Fifty’

Both Chunky Pandey, who was a successful hero of his time, and Ahaan Panday deliver a standout performance in Fifty. While Chunky Pandey is a seasoned actor and it was expected of him to deliver, Ahaan Pandey completely impresses in that one scene where he turns around and looks at the little boy. The Saiyaara actor's smile and voice add to the charm, and he has good screen presence. Fifty is directed by Manav Chauhan and is available on YouTube on the Elysian Entertainment channel. The film was tweeted by a handle on X that seems like Ahaan Panday’s page. Don’t miss watching it!

Ahaan Panday Age

It seems Ahaan Panday was just about 18 years old when the short film Fifty was released on YouTube on July 3, 2016. The actor’s age in 2025 as per media reports is 27. Ahaan Panday was born on December 23, 1997, and should be a Capricorn Sun Sign. Fifty has over 400,000 views on YouTube, with over 10,000 likes.

‘Saiyaara’ Success

Ahaan Pandey and his co-star Aneet Padda are currently riding high on the super success of their Bollywood feature film debut in Saiyaara. The romantic drama film has broken records at the box office and crossed INR 100 crore in its opening weekend box office and first Monday. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF, Saiyaara released on July 18, 2025. ‘Saiyaara’ X Review: Ahaan Panday Shines in Mohit Suri’s Musical Romance Drama Co-Starring Aneet Padda, Netizens Say ‘Movie Brings Back the Freshness Bollywood Has Been Missing’.

