Television actor Debina Bonnerjee has been diagnosed with the influenza B virus and it caused worry for the new mommy. Taking to Instagram story, Debina posted the report of the medical test along with a note, "So got Influenza B Virus... well hang on Mamma! Staying away from my babies now... Motherhood is anything but easy." As a precaution, Debina is staying away from her baby daughters. Debina also wrote in the note that she is having fever and cough as symptoms. The actor reportedly returned from a Sri Lanka trip. Debina and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary celebrated their wedding anniversary recently. Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary Reveal Their Second Daughter Divisha's Face; Check Out Family Photoshoot Pics Here!

Debina Bonnerjee's Medical Report

Gurmeet and Debina were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna in April, last year. "Hi World! That's my miracle baby @divishaadiva. Good vibes & blessings always #myfamily," Debina captioned the post. On November 11, 2022, Debina and Gurmeet shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of Divisha. They added that Divisha was born before the due date. The couple wrote, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." The couple tied the knot in 2011.