Mumbai, August 8: Power couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently visited Mathura for a peaceful family getaway, where they soaked in the spiritual atmosphere of Vrindavan. From temple visits with their little ones to a heartfelt meeting with spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj Ji, the trip was filled with blessings, devotion, and cherished moments. The duo took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses from their spiritual trip and penned a heartfelt note saying they felt happy that their kids could see the temples and feel the spiritual vibe.

Sharing a couple of their photos and videos, the couple wrote, “Mathura, you gave us so much love and blessings! This trip was so special from staying at Vrindavan Home Towers to hearing the chants of Hare Rama Hare Krishna, everything felt peaceful and full of love.. We’re happy our little ones could see the temples and feel the spiritual vibe.. We also got to meet Premanand Maharaj ji his words touched our hearts.. Feeling truly grateful for this beautiful life..Thank you, Mathura!.” ‘Forever a Proud Bihari’: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary Honoured With Bihar Gaurav Award by Chirag Paswan (Views Post).

In the images, Gurmeet and Debina are seen seeking blessings and posing with their little ones inside the temples, embracing the divine atmosphere of Vrindavan. They also shared a touching video of themselves gently swinging Lord Krishna’s idol and feeding a cow — acts of devotion that reflect their deep spiritual connection. In one serene clip, Premanand Maharaj Ji is seen guiding Gurmeet to chant the name of the Lord with peace and devotion. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s Romantic Dance to Arijit Singh’s ‘Tu Har Lamha’ Will Melt Your Heart (Watch Video).

Power Couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee Visit Vrindavan With Kids

On the front, the two are currently seen on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga.” When asked about the main reason for doing the show, Gurmeet told IANS that it was all in good fun and a way to avoid any real-life arguments with Debina. “For me, it was my wife. That’s the main reason. We are always out on shoots, and this was a chance for us to see each other for twenty-four hours straight—even if it means having a fight. And if we fight in front of the camera, at least there’s no fight at home, because honestly, I don’t have the courage to argue with Debina at home.” "Pati Patni Aur Panga,” hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui, premiered on Colors TV on August 2.

