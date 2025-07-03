Los Angeles, Jul 3 (PTI) Actor Deepika Padukone will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her possibly the first Indian to be felicitated with the coveted honour.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the official organisation which administers the Hollywood Walk of Fame, shared the news on its official Instagram page on Wednesday night.

"A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce," the post read.

"We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026!" it added.

Padukone will receive the star along with a host of popular Hollywood actors including Emily Blunt, Timothee Chalamet, Marion Cotillard, Stanley Tucci, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, filmmakers Chris Columbus and Tony Scott.

From the television industry, "The Office" creator Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Bradley Whitford, and Noah Wyle will be honoured.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrates achievements in the entertainment industry with over 2,700 brass stars embedded along the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, making it a major tourist attraction for visitors from around the world.

Each star honours artists from the worlds of film, television, music, radio, and live performance for their impact on popular culture.

honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee at a meeting held on June 14, 2024 and ratified by the Hollywood Chamber's Board of Directors on the same day.

Padukone has emerged as one of the top stars of India since she made her Bollywood debut with 2007's "Om Shanti Om". She has starred in critically-acclaimed movies such as "Love Aaj Kal", "Piku", "Bajirao Mastani", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", "Padmaavat", "Chhapaak" and "Gehraiyaan".

In Hollywood, she made her debut with the 2017 action movie "XXX: Return of Xander Cage", co-starring Vin Diesel. She was also named one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people in 2018 and received the TIME100 Impact Award.

Padukone also served in the main competition jury of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

The actor is currently working on a number of projects, including an untitled film directed by Atlee, co-starring Allu Arjun. PTI

