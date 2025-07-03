Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 is heating up as Bhagyashree and Rishabh’s fake marriage reaches a breaking point. The July 2 episode saw high emotions, secret plotting, and a society meeting that could blow the lid off everything. The episode opens with a warm dinner moment between Bhagyashree’s family and Meenakshi’s. Though praised for her “luck,” Bhagyashree struggles with guilt inside. She quietly exits, comforted by Rishabh, who gently tells her tears don’t suit her and hands her his handkerchief. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Drama Peaks As Rishabh Slaps Mukul, Bhagyashree’s Truth Hangs on Marriage Certificate at Society Meeting.

Sowmya Connects the Dots, Suspects a Lie

Sowmya is already suspicious. She finds conflicting addresses on their passports and discovers Rishabh's bank account is empty. She begins connecting things together but chooses to stay silent, at least until the society meeting is over. Rishabh unknowingly annoys Vinay by serving Panakam (a traditional drink) in wine glasses, creating confusion. Though explained, Vinay remains unimpressed, still unsure about Rishabh as his daughter's husband.

Mukul Plans Attack

On the other hand, Mukul Chadda prepare to publicly humiliate Bhagyashree and Rishabh at the society meeting. Bhagyashree has a panic attack fearing her father might suffer a heart attack if the truth comes out. Rishabh promises he’ll protect her no matter what. After an awkward encounter with Mukul, where Bhagyashree angrily drops a bowl on his foot, she returns home and finds comfort in Rishabh’s presence. Their soft, romantic moment gives her some peace before the storm.

Society Meeting Turns Into a Battleground

The moment of truth arrives. At the society meeting, Mukul wastes no time stirring trouble, questioning Bhagyashree's sudden marriage. But her friends fight back. Nitya explains Rishabh works in Mumbai and Babita silences Mukul, calling it their private matter. Just when things seem under control, Mukul throws a bomb, he asks why Rishabh's name isn't on the flat papers. The society chairman checks and confirms that Bhagyashree is registered as single, leaving everyone stunned and speechless.

Padma Overhears a Conversation That Changes Everything

Later, Padma overhears Bhagyashree and Rishabh having a private conversation, hinting at a much deeper secret that’s yet to come out. With the pressure rising, it seems more truths are set to unknot in the episodes ahead.

