Los Angeles, Jun 7 (PTI) Pop star Demi Lovato is coming up with her eighth studio album, titled 'Holy Fvck', which will be released on August 19.

According to Billboard, the upcoming album consists of 16 tracks and will revisit the singer's rock and pop-punk roots.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me. Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.

"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you," Lovato said in a statement.

The Grammy nominated musician also took to Instagram to share a clip of the album's lead single, "Skin of My Teeth", which will arrive on Friday.

Best known for songs such as "Sorry Not Sorry" and "Stone Cold", Lovato's last album was 'Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over', which was released in April 2021.

