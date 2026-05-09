Entertainment News | Demi Lovato Enjoys Disney Getaway with Hubby Jutes, Shares Cute Pics

Los Angeles [US], May 9 (ANI): Actor-singer Demi Lovato recently gave fans a glimpse into her fun-filled vacation at Walt Disney World Resort with husband Jutes.

Lovato, on Friday, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their Disney trip. The photos showed the couple enjoying rides, spending quality time together, and posing happily at the theme park.

Also Read | Celina Jaitly's Husband Peter Haag Booked by Mumbai Police in Alleged Domestic Violence Case; Lookout Circular Issued.

Along with the pictures, Lovato wrote, "i love tour, i love @jutesmusic, i love @waltdisneyworld #waltdisneyworld."

Take a look

Also Read | Is Akshay Kumar a Part of Nikkhil Advani's 'Salaam-E-Ishq' Sequel? Here's What We Know.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYF1QJnFTh1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The post comes shortly after the couple shared a special moment together during Lovato's "It's Not That Deep" tour concert at Madison Square Garden on April 24. According to PEOPLE magazine, during the show, Lovato invited Jutes on stage, and the couple performed the popular song "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls together.

The song holds a special place in their relationship. In fact, Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik also performed "Iris" during Lovato and Jutes' wedding in California in May 2025.

Talking about the special wedding moment during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show in December, Jutes, as per PEOPLE, said, "That's like one of the coolest things. That was, in the moment, me and Demi were looking at each other, and I was just like, 'What's going on right now?!' I was like, 'This is the most iconic song ever. He's right there, and it's for us!'"

Later, Goo Goo Dolls also shared a black-and-white picture from the couple's first dance on Instagram and wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure attending the wedding of @ddlovato & @jutesmusic and performing 'Iris' during their first dance together as husband & wife."

Lovato and Jutes have been together since 2022 and got engaged in December 2023. In an earlier interview with PEOPLE in September 2024, Lovato had spoken warmly about her relationship and said, "You know, I've waited my whole life for him. It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring. It's very easy to stay centered with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)