Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi's untimely demise has left the team of his Dhoom franchise, including Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, 'shocked' and 'saddened'. Gadhvi, who directed Dhoom (2002) and Dhoom 2 (2006), died on Sunday morning at his residence here. Dhoom, a Yash Raj Films' (YRF) project, emerged as his career breakthrough after making debut in 2000 with Tere Liye and 2002's Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai. Sanjay Gadhvi Demise: Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Loss of Dhoom Director, Reflects on Their Films and Unbreakable Friendship in Heartfelt Tribute.

In a statement shared on X, the studio said the "magic Gadhvi created on screen will be cherished forever". "May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi," it further read. The first film in the franchise revolved around a cat and mouse game between a gang of motorbike robbers, led by Kabir (John), and Jai Dixit (Abhishek), a Mumbai cop who teams up with Ali (Uday Chopra), a motorbike dealer to stop them. It also starred Esha Deol and Rimi Sen. Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away Due to Heart Attack.

RIP Sanjay Gadhvi:

The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvi pic.twitter.com/1wstfQZpFO — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 19, 2023

Gadhvi followed it up with a sequel featuring Abhishek, Hrithik, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bipasha Basu. Abhishek said he was shocked beyond belief by the filmmaker's sudden demise. "Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I'm shocked beyond belief," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo he took of Gadhvi while they were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa.

Abhishek Bachchan On Sanjay Gadhvi's Death:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

"You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first ever hit! I can never ever forget that or be able to express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother," Abhishek added. John said the moments he spent with Gadhvi on the set of Dhoom are closest to his heart. Hrithik said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of his friend. Esha said she is shocked to learn about the director's passing.

John Abraham Mourns Sanjay Gadhvi's Demise:

Remember the times I spent with you on the film closest to my heart #Dhoom. May the angels always ride with you. Rest in peace Sanjay Gadhvi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3pLXyhULLT — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) November 19, 2023

Hrithik Roshan on Sanjay Gadhvi's Death:

Deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Sanjay Gadhvi. Forever grateful for the moments we shared. He was instrumental in bringing out the Aryan in me. Couldn’t have done it without him. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed. 💔 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 19, 2023

Bipasha Basu shared a picture of Gadhvi on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Rip my friend Om Shanti @sanjaygadhvi4 Gone too soon. Rimi also paid tribute to the director, who was three days shy of his 57th birthday. "RIP my friend. Gone too soon. Never imagined I have to hear this shocking news just three days ahead of your birthday," she wrote. Gadhvi also directed movies such as Kidnap (2008) and Ajab Gazabb Love (2012). His last release was the 2020 film Operation Parindey.