Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday met veteran actress Shabana Azmi and legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar at his residence in Sadashivanagar.

The Congress Karnataka Chief congratulated Azmi on receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th International Film Festival in Bangalore.

Shivakumar took to his X account to share a picture from their meeting, along with a message written in Kannada.

"Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar and veteran actress Shabana Azmi met me at my home today. I congratulated Shabana Azmi on being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th International Film Festival. I had a cordial discussion with Akhtar," he wrote.

https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/1904045224596533432

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah honoured the 'Ankur' actress with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 16th International Film Festival in Bengaluru earlier this month. Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present on the occasion.

Azmi, a five-time National Film Award winner, has received numerous accolades throughout her career, including the Padma Shri in 1988 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012. She is known for her outstanding performances in films such as 'Ankur', 'Arth', 'Khandhar', 'Godmother', and 'Paar', among others.

Shabana is set to play a pivotal role in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film 'Lahore 1947', which features Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

'Lahore 1947' is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner. (ANI)

