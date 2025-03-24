While BTS' eldest members, Jin and J-Hope, grab headlines with their activities, the other members, currently serving in the South Korean military, still make waves with even the smallest updates - a true testament to the power of their fandom. BTS's Kim Taehyung, aka V, has once again set the internet on fire with his recent update. The K-pop superstar, who has been largely inactive on social media since his enlistment in December 2023, recently surprised fans with a significant transformation in his physique, leaving ARMYs craving more. ‘Kings Are Coming Back!’: ARMY REACTS As BigHit Teases ‘BTS 7 Moments’ Trailer Ahead of OT7 Comeback (Watch Video).

BTS’ V Stuns Fans With Physical Transformation

Taking to Weverse on Sunday (March 23), BTS' V shared an update about hsi well-being while giving an update on his fitness journey. The "Winter Bear" singer shared a post and revealed that he had lost 10 kg and wrote, "So recently..! I lost a lot of weight, right..? I lost 10kg.. Heehahaheehee I'll keep putting in the work." His post featured two photos. In the first, the 29-year-old singer sat on a chest press machine, taking a selfie. The second photo showed the K-Pop idol gripping an EZ bar as he prepared for an intense round of bicep curls. V was dressed in a white vest, with his face covered by a mask and a yellow cap on his head.

BTS V’s Latest Update From the Military

🌟 WEVERSE V post: So recently..! I lost a lot of weight, right..? I lost 10kg.. Heehahaheehee I'll keep putting in the work.🙇🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kdWN4ay6X5 — BTS News & Updates (@dalbitbangtan) March 23, 2025

ARMY Reacts to V’s Transformation

V, regarded as one of the best visuals in K-Pop history, V left ARMYs sweating with his latest update. While some cheered for his weight loss journey, a certain section of fans expressed concern, saying the singer already looks fit and healthy and should avoid losing more weight., A flabbergasted fan wrote, "Those veins!? Those hands!? Those arms!? Sue him someone, this is illegal!". Another commented, "I don't think he's losing weight to lose it. He's testing to lose weight for muscles."

ARMY Reacts to V’s Weight Loss

THOSE VEINS!? THOSE HANDS?! THOSE ARMS?! sue him someone this is ILLEGAL!! — Coquette_Koo (@VogueAngel27136) March 23, 2025

Exactly

I don’t think he’s losing weight to lose it. He’s testing to lose weight for muscles — @Bootsy2022 (@bootsy2022) March 23, 2025

Sergeant Kim Taehyung Fighting!

WOW. Sergeant Kim Taehyung looks so good. Borahae Taehyung 💜 — aile ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@aile997) March 23, 2025

Visual King for a Reason

That’s great to hear .. he buffed up for his military service and now is getting in shape for their concert comebacks ( stage is grueling) .. I’m sure you will continue to work hard on stage physicality! Stay healthy 💜WE ARE HERE FOR YOU GUYS 💜 — TaTaLuvsRj 7=1 BTS 2025 💟 (@LetsGetItBTS7) March 23, 2025

V, who enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023, is currently stationed in the 2nd Infantry Division, Ssangyong Unit in Chuncheon, serving under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. The BTS superstar will be discharged in June 2025.

