Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Drake surprised fans with a new single titled 'What Did I Miss?' where he speaks about the fallout of his high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar, reported Variety.

The rapper released the track during a late-night livestream called 'Iceman: Episode 1,' in which he was seen driving around Toronto before performing the new song.

In What Did I Miss?, Drake talks about people he once trusted taking sides, as per Variety. He raps, "Last time I looked to my right, you n--s was standing beside me / How can some people I love hang around pussies who try me?" He also makes a direct reference to Lamar's Los Angeles concert, The Pop Out, which took place in June 2024. In the song, he says, "I'm back in your city tonight, walkin' around with my head high / I saw bro at the Pop Out with them but been dick riding gang since 'Headlines.'"

Before dropping the song, Drake teased fans with a livestream that showed him in a truck marked with a fake phone number and the website the-iceman.com. As he drove around Toronto, fans spotted him and approached the vehicle. Drake simply responded to them with "love" and "blessings."

The livestream began with a delay of more than twenty minutes later than promised earlier on social media, showing scenes of a warehouse marked "Iceman." Eventually, Drake appeared on screen, eating food and watching old clips of his younger self. The stream then cut to him performing What Did I Miss? inside a freezer, surrounded by dramatic visuals, including firearms on a TV screen.

According to Variety, fans believe all of this is leading up to a new album called Iceman, which Drake has been hinting at by captioning his Instagram posts with the name. (ANI)

