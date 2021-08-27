Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Actor Drashti Dhami, who can be currently seen in a new web show 'The Empire', is trying to inculcate a reading habit.

Directed by Mitakshara Kumar, the eight-episode long show is based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford.

Speaking about her reading habit, Drashti, who is best known for her TV shows 'Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi' and 'Madhubala', said, "I never read about my character, the show, or the book. My diction teacher read it out to me. I do not read a lot. But, now I am trying to read. I have started with kids' books as of now because I think I need to get into reading. I got to know things from other people on set from what they were saying. But I never read about it. I just read my lines well."

Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and Dino Morea are also a part of 'The Empire', which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

