Indore, February 4: Gold rates (gold prices) in Indore recorded a significant jump on Wednesday, February 4, tracking a strong recovery in both domestic and international markets. According to the latest data from Good Returns, the price for 24-carat gold (99.9 per cent purity) rose to INR 1,59,490 per 10 grams, marking a sharp increase of INR 5,510 from the previous day. Similarly, 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewelry, is currently retailing at INR 1,46,200 per 10 grams, up by INR 5,050. Search terms such as "24 carat gold rate today indore", "gold rate today indore", "today gold rate indore 24 carat", "gold rate today indore 24 carat", "22 carat gold rate today indore"and "today gold rate in indore" are domintaing the trends today. Scroll below to see 24K, 22K and 18K gold prices per 10 grams in Indore.

Current Market Rates in Indore

The local bullion market reflected the upward trend across all purities. Gold Rate Today, February 04, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Below are the current rates of gold as of today, February 4.

24-Carat Gold (10g): INR 1,59,490 (Up by INR 5,510)

22-Carat Gold (10g): INR 1,46,200 (Up by INR 5,050)

18-Carat Gold (10g): INR 1,19,630 (Up by INR 4,1304,950)

For smaller transactions, the price of 1 gram of 22-carat gold stands at INR 14,620, while 1 gram of 24-carat gold is priced at INR 15,949.

Factors Driving the Price Surge

Market analysts attribute this sudden spike to a combination of global and domestic factors. Internationally, gold prices rose in Asian trade as renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East - specifically between the US and Iran - boosted the appeal of gold as a "safe-haven" asset. Spot gold reportedly gained nearly 1 per cent in early sessions.

Domestically, the weakening of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar has made imports more expensive, further pushing up local retail prices. Additionally, local demand in Indore remains steady due to the ongoing wedding season, which typically supports higher price floors.

Comparative Trend and Historical Context

The recovery follows a period of high volatility. Earlier this week, gold prices had seen a sharp correction, with 24-carat rates dipping as low as INR 1,53,300 on February 3. Today's rally has effectively wiped out those losses, bringing the precious metal back toward the record highs seen in late January. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 4.

Impact on Consumers and Investors

For residents of Indore, the final retail price will be higher than the base rates mentioned due to the addition of a three per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) and varying making charges imposed by different jewelers. While the current prices may deter some immediate jewelry buyers, long-term investors continue to view gold as a reliable hedge against inflation. Financial experts suggest that investors monitor the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) trends closely, as the market remains sensitive to further developments in global trade and geopolitical news.

