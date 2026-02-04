The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released its largest-ever tranche of records related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, a move that includes over 3 million pages of documents, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images. Following the latest release, online search interests into "Epstein Files Video" have risen. Several unverified and disturbing videos are circulating on social media and being linked with the latest Epstein Files release.

The inclusion of over 2,000 videos has been a focal point for public interest. Deputy Attorney General Blanche noted that many of these files were seized directly from Epstein’s various properties. However, the DOJ confirmed that extensive redactions have been applied to this media.

All footage depicting women has been blurred or redacted to protect potential victims. In contrast, the names and likenesses of powerful men found within the files were generally not redacted unless they were inextricably linked to a victim's image. Officials noted that much of the video cache consists of commercial pornography and security footage from Epstein’s residences. Who Is Deepak Chopra? Indian-American Guru Named in Epstein Files.

Epstein Files Videos

Creepy Footage Shows Jeffrey Epstein Chasing Girls

A disturbing video has been recovered from Jeffrey Epstein's personal devices. The footage depicts the disgraced financier in a kitchen setting, appearing to engage in a "chasing" game with young girls whose faces have been redacted by federal authorities to protect their identities.

Jeffrey Epstein's Prison Cell

Another video from the latest Epstein Files release shows the prison cell Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in allegedly after suicide in 2019.

Unverified Epstein Files Videos

Some unverified videos allegedly linked to the Epstein Files are doing the rounds on social media.

An unverified footage, allegedly from the Epstein Files, shows a teen girl in sailor moon custome.

Girl in Sialor Moon Outfit

Another unverified footage apprently shows a young girl showering.

Video of Young Girl Taking Bath:

'They Are Humans': Gabriela Rico Jimenez Viral Video Resurfaces

Following the latest Epstein Files release, an old video of Mexican model Gabriela Rico Jimenez has gone viral again. In 2009, the Mexican model had a public outburst outside a hotel in Monterrey, Mexico. In the footage, a distressed Jimenez claimed that she had attended a private party with elite figures where she witnessed the consumption of human remains.

She hysterically screamed, "They ate a person," and accused the global elite of engaging in cannibalism before being escorted away by local police. Following this event, Jimenez reportedly disappeared from the public eye, fueling years of online speculation regarding her safety and the validity of her extreme allegations.

“They ate human flesh” In 2019, 21-year-old Gabriela Rico Jimenez made statements alleging extreme abuse connected to Jeffrey Epstein Newly released Epstein-related documents show that some elements she referenced were already known to investigators, though they stop short of… pic.twitter.com/Y0D8GEgHQO — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) January 31, 2026

The 2026 release of over three million pages from the "Epstein Files" has reignited interest in Jimenez’s claims due to the inclusion of disturbing investigative summaries. While the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not substantiated her claims of cannibalism, one newly disclosed document details a gathering on a yacht where witnesses alleged participants engaged in ritualistic and graphic abuse.

The files also contain references to an "I love torture" video and logs of unverified tips regarding influential figures that mirror some of the "elite" themes mentioned by Jimenez. However, officials have clarified that many of these entries are summaries of external tips rather than confirmed FBI findings, leaving the connection between Jimenez's 2009 claims and the official Epstein investigation as a subject of intense public debate rather than proven fact.

Key Findings in the Latest Epstein File Release

The latest disclosure contains a vast array of evidence collected over two decades, ranging from FBI interview summaries (Form 302s) to personal email correspondence. Among the most notable findings:

Expanded Social Circles: Emails suggest more extensive ties than previously known between Epstein and high-profile figures, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew.

Emails suggest more extensive ties than previously known between Epstein and high-profile figures, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew. Draft Indictments: Records from 2007 reveal that Florida prosecutors were originally preparing to charge not only Epstein but also three of his personal assistants. This highlights the scale of the "sweetheart deal" that ultimately allowed his associates to avoid federal prosecution at the time.

Records from 2007 reveal that Florida prosecutors were originally preparing to charge not only Epstein but also three of his personal assistants. This highlights the scale of the "sweetheart deal" that ultimately allowed his associates to avoid federal prosecution at the time. FBI Tip Logs: The files include a summary of over a dozen tips received by the FBI involving President Donald Trump. The DOJ accompanied this release with a statement clarifying that many of these claims were "unverified" or "false" submissions made near the 2020 election.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk Issue Denial

In the wake of the Department of Justice's January 2026 disclosure, President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have offered contrasting defenses against their inclusion in the millions of released documents. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, President Trump characterized the release as a personal "exoneration," asserting that the files prove a "radical left" conspiracy against him rather than any personal wrongdoing. Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan Named in the Epstein Files? Here’s the Truth.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk took to his social media platform, X, to claim that "no one pushed harder" for the transparency of these files than he did. Despite newly surfaced emails from 2012 and 2013 showing cordial exchanges regarding potential visits to Epstein’s properties, Musk maintained that he "always declined" the financier's invitations and warned that his correspondence was being "misinterpreted" by detractors to smear his reputation.

