Defending champions India are facing South Africa in their final warm-up fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. You can find India national cricket team vs South Africa cricket team match scorecard here. The match serves as a vital dress rehearsal for both sides before the tournament officially begins this Saturday. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup: From Virat Kohli to David Warner, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Tournament History.

The primary narrative for the Indian camp revolves around the second opening slot. With captain Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma likely to occupy the top order, the spotlight is on Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, and assessing the fitness of middle-order batter Tilak Varma.

Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa arrives with momentum following a 2–1 series victory over the West Indies. The Proteas will lean heavily on their pace battery, featuring Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, to exploit the bounce at the DY Patil Stadium. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill Axed, Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns As India Name Squad

As the 2024 runners-up, South Africa views this match as a crucial psychological bridge to overcome their narrow seven-run loss to India in the previous World Cup final.