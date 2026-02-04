India will head into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 with a win under their belt. The batting unit showcased their class, with Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya standing out with the bat. South African players did showcase rust in Indian conditions despite coming in off SA20. With the bat, South Africa failed to get their innings into any rhythm. The likes of Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen managed to find their batting form as India fielded the second-best bowling attack.
IND WIN! A clinical performance by Team India, although the bowling could have been better. South Africa's innings did not get going, leaving Tristan Stubbs too much in the end. Stubbs scored 45 off 23, providing entertainment to the crowd present.
Marco Jansen is entertaining the fans present at the stadium with his aggressive play. Jansen has already added 27 off 11, while adding 34 with Tristan Stubbs. The target is near impossible for the Proteas.
The spinners have managed to stifle South Africa batters, as half their side are back in the dressing room. David Miller's return did not impress as the veteran scored 13 off 10.
OUT! Ryan Rickelton takes on Varun Chakaravarthy, and falters. Rickelton manages to miscue the shot, which went as high as possible to come down into the hands of wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan. Rickelton scored 44 off 21.
OUT! Shivam Dube is turning into a golden arm for India. Into his first over, and Dube removes the dangerous Dewald Brevis. The youngster mistimed the drive and ended up skying the ball to Tilak Varma.
Aiden Markram, much like several Indian players, has opted to retire. Markram scored a solid 38 off 19 and ensured the scoring rate never went out of reach. Dewald Brevis joins Ryan Rickelton.
Aiden Markram has taken the attack to the Indian bowlers. Markram and Ryan Rickelton have already added 40 runs for the second wicket. Hardik Pandya, after getting hit for runs, has managed to make a comeback in his second over.
OUT! Arshdeep Singh gets a wicket in the first over as South Africa's experiment with George Linde as opener fails. Linde went for the big shot but perished. Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar will not participate for India.
Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel played stellar cameos as India managed to end their innings on 240 for 6. Pandya scored 30, while Patel remained unbeaten on 35, ensuring the innings ended in a flurry despite Rinku Singh's slow knock.
Defending champions India are facing South Africa in their final warm-up fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. You can find India national cricket team vs South Africa cricket team match scorecard here. The match serves as a vital dress rehearsal for both sides before the tournament officially begins this Saturday. Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup: From Virat Kohli to David Warner, A Look at Top 5 Highest Run-Scorers in Tournament History.
The primary narrative for the Indian camp revolves around the second opening slot. With captain Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma likely to occupy the top order, the spotlight is on Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, and assessing the fitness of middle-order batter Tilak Varma.
Led by Aiden Markram, South Africa arrives with momentum following a 2–1 series victory over the West Indies. The Proteas will lean heavily on their pace battery, featuring Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, to exploit the bounce at the DY Patil Stadium. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill Axed, Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns As India Name Squad
As the 2024 runners-up, South Africa views this match as a crucial psychological bridge to overcome their narrow seven-run loss to India in the previous World Cup final.