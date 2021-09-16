Washington [US], September 16 (ANI): Ahead of the release of one of his much-anticipated movies 'Jungle Cruise' with Emily Blunt in India, actor Dwayne Johnson shared his experience of being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serr.

Dwayne, who is playing the wisecracking skipper - Frank Wolff in 'Jungle Cruise' shared about his experience of working with the director, Jaume Collet-Serr for his upcoming Disney movie.

Also Read | Annabelle Sethupathi: Taapsee Pannu Says Fantasy-Comedy Genre Has Always Given Her Big Hits.

He said, "Jaume has a unique sense of what this movie should be. He comes from a very unique and special cadre of Spanish directors who not only have an incredible work ethic and a great visual aesthetic but can tell stories through their camera work."

"When you think of all the elements that a Jungle Cruise movie brings to the table, it's essential to have this kind of artist leading the charge," he explained.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Lover’ is Deepika Padukone’s Current Favourite Song; Actress Reveals in Q & A Session (Watch Video).

On a related note, Jaume is also directing Dwayne's upcoming superhero film 'Black Adam'.

Speaking of 'Jungle Cruise', the fantasy adventure film that also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti in pivotal roles; revolves around Dr Lily Houghton (Emily) who enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne) to take her down the Amazon in his ramshackle boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal-- a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

The movie is set to release on September 24, 2021, in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)