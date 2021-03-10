Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): American actor Elle Fanning has been cast in the upcoming movie, 'Francis and the Godfather', which will be about the making of the classic mobster film, 'The Godfather'.

According to Variety Fanning will portray the role of actor Ali MacGraw, who was married to Paramount's head of production, Robert Evans. Post winning a Golden Globe award for the promising newcomer, MacGraw had starred in Paramount's blockbuster movie 'Love Story'.

Her role in that film earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. She later met Steve McQueen on the set of 'The Getaway', where they fell in love and eventually got married.

She will be joining the A-list ensemble that includes Oscar Isaac as director Francis Ford Coppola, Jake Gyllenhaal as Robert Evans, and Elisabeth Moss as Eleanor Coppola.

As per Variety, Barry Levinson will be directing 'Francis and the Godfather', which will depict the chaotic, Shakespearean behind-the-scenes drama of 'The Godfather', often considered one of the best movies of all time. (ANI)

