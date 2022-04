Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Global Citizen, a group focusing on international advocacy, is organizing the "Stand Up for Ukraine" social media rally taking place this Friday to support refugees and mobilize humanitarian efforts in a process to aid Ukrainians.

Entertainers and performers across the world are coming together on social media to raise funds for refugees impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, following the rally, on Saturday is a pledging event in Warsaw, Poland, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The names already announced for participation in the social media rally include Chris Rock, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Hugh Jackman and Elton John. Joining the star-studded line-up are Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, Padma Lakshmi and Bruce Springsteen, among others.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a recent video message, urged the common public to take part in the upcoming rally and pledge summit.

He also appeared in a pre-recorded segment airing during the Grammys and said that he was "inviting everybody: musicians, actors, athletes, businessmen, politicians, everybody - everyone who wants to join this movement and 'Stand Up for Ukraine.'" (ANI)

