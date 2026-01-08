Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): The new year has begun, and with it, fresh updates have emerged about what cinemaphiles can expect to watch on OTT platforms in 2026.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared its 2026 lineup of series, films and live events set to debut this year, along with release dates for some of its most anticipated shows. Several popular titles will return with new seasons, while some highly anticipated films will also make their way to the platform in 2026.

Also Read | YRF Calls 'Dhurandhar' a 'Miletsone Moment in Indian Cinema' As It Shatters Box Office Records; Ranveer Singh's Response Wins Hearts With His Response.

The updates span a variety of genres, including romance, drama, fantasy, and action. Here are some of the popular shows and films set to release this year:

EMILY IN PARIS SEASON 6

Also Read | Yash CANCELS 40th Birthday Fan Meet as He Is 'Fully Immersed in Finishing Toxic', Promises To Make a Grand Return Soon (View Post).

One of the major returns is, of course, Emily in Paris. The series will return with its sixth season in 2026, continuing the story of Emily, a young marketing executive from Chicago, as she navigates her career, friendships, and relationships in Paris.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTIxZHHEwDA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

BRIDGERTON SEASON 4

Another much-awaited return is Bridgerton. Season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton. The new season will be released in two parts: Part 1 on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 on February 26, 2026.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTL3FE4Fvf-/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE

Action and adventure fans can look forward to One Piece returning with its second season, titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, on March 10, 2026. The new season will follow Luffy and the Straw Hat crew as they enter the dangerous Grand Line in search of the legendary treasure.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER SEASON 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender will return for its second season. The story picks up after the group saves the Northern Water Tribe and embarks on a new journey to seek help against the Fire Nation. Season 2 is slated to hit the OTT platform later this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTL8V5llxcr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

ENOLA HOLMES 3

Season 3 of the popular Enola Holmes film series is also set to release soon on the OTT platform. In the upcoming film, Enola travels to Malta, where she faces a case that intertwines her personal life with her work as a detective.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTLY3dSEnJE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

PEAKY BLINDERS: THE IMMORTAL MAN

Another major release is Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which will stream on March 20, 2026, on Netflix. Set during World War II, the story follows Tommy Shelby as he returns to face challenges that threaten both his family and his future.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSnV2slinvN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Other movies and shows lineup for this year includes War Machine, Here Comes the Flood, War Machine, Little House on the Prairie, The Diplomat, The Witcher, among others.

The OTT platform has given viewers an early look at what is planned for the year ahead.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)