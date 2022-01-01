Illinois [US], January 1 (ANI): Actor and comedian Betty White died at age 99 at her home on Friday (local time), TMZ reported.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 on January 17.

TMZ reported that a source close to Betty said that she didn't have any sudden illness, nor was she battling any particular ailment. "We are told she's believed to have died from natural causes," it reported.

Betty passed away at her home just before 9:30 AM Friday.

Betty was known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Moreover, Betty won five primetime Emmy Awards -- including two for 'Mary Tyler Moore,' one for "Golden Girls" and one for her 1975 'SNL' appearance -- along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy. (ANI)

