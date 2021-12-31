Action star Tiger Shroff recently updated his fans through his social media that he has started the last leg of Heropanti 2 schedule. Tiger took to his Instagram story to share the poster of the film as he wrote on the picture, "Time to suit up again for one last sched #heropanti2 #eid2022. Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 Gets New Release Date.

The poster features Tiger in a John Wick-esque avatar as he aims guns from atop a sports car. Heropanti 2 is the sequel of Tiger's debut film where he was seen opposite another debutante back then, Kriti Sanon. Both the actors have since grown strength to strength and have even reunited for their upcoming film, Ganapath.

Check It Out:

Tiger Shroff Instagram

As for Heropanti 2, the film written by Rajat Arora and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is being helmed by choreographer - actor Ahmed Khan and it also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).