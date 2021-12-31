Helmed by Nadirshah, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan starring Dileep in the titular role along with Urvashi released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 31. Touted to be a family comedy entertainer, the film is high on funny moments. The movie was initially up for a theatrical release but got postponed due to the pandemic. Now, as the South flick is out on the OTT platform, early reviews of the same have made it to the web. And well, Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan has garnered a mixed response from the moviegoers. Check out what critics have to say below. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan Trailer Out! Dileep and Urvasi’s Family Entertainer to Release on December 31 on Disney+ Hotstar (Watch Video).

TOI: "It is interesting to see Dileep as an elderly man with thinning hair and a paunch, and while Keshu can be an out-and-out comic character, the actor plays him with a slightly serious touch, and not in his usual slapstick style. With its good comic and emotional moments, and its message, this is a movie that everyone in the family will enjoy watching together."

OnManorama: "Keshu ee Veedinte Nadhan is a humorous family drama, not a slapstick comedy as one might expect when good old friends Dileep and Nadirshah join hands for a film for the first time. With an intriguing plot and interesting characters, the film keeps you engaged despite hiccups here and there in the narrative."

Watch Trailer:

Firstpost: "In one scene, Keshu lifts up a woman’s skirt at a clothing store without realising that it is on a real person and not a clothing rack. His character is not written as a creep, nor does the actor play him that way, so we’re actually expected to buy into his supposed absent-mindedness. Yeah, that’s meant to be funny."

Pinkvilla: "The film, for better or worse belongs to its leading man - a deceptively simple performance from Dileep playing an old, scheming patriarch of a large joint family, holding onto the last shreds of a difficult life lived and providing for his loved ones."

The story of Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan revolves around Keshu a driving instructor who wins a lottery win of Rs 12 crore which tests his morality. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).