Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): Actor Emraan Hashmi on Wednesday, while condoling the sudden demise of singer-composer KK, stated, "Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special."

The 'Jannat 2' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of the singer KK expressing his grief towards him.

The actor captioned the post and wrote, "A voice and talent like no other..They don't make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK and live eternally through your songs. RIP Legend KK".

Emraan Hashmi was one of his most popular collaborators. There were various KK songs starring Emraan Hashmi, including Soniye (Aksar), Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), Beete Lamhein (The Train), Dilnashin Dilnashin (Aashiq Banaya Aapne), Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile), Zara Sa (Jannat), and many others. These songs have left an indelible mark on many people's minds.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of the singer. The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. (ANI)

