Deepika Padukone has an interesting line-up of films in her kitty. While she is busy with her schedule, according to a report by LetsCinema, she might be seen in the film by Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The portal took to its Twitter handle to report the same. Deepika Padukone Slyly Quashes Divorce Rumours With Ranveer Singh on Megan Markle's Podcast.

Take a look:

#DeepikaPadukone in talks to play the female lead in SS Rajamouli - Mahesh Babu’s forest adventure. pic.twitter.com/8iO8frLmic — LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)