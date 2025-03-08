Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, known for his strong advocacy on social issues, teamed up with the Maharashtra Cyber Police on Friday to launch a helpline number dedicated to assisting victims of cyberbullying and online abuse.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell teamed up with a non-profit organisation, Brush Of Hope, to launch the helpline number for cyberbullying victims.

Speaking at the launch event in Mumbai on Friday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor emphasized the need for vigilance against cyber crimes and highlighted the importance of taking the right measures to combat online threats.

"In today's time, one of the biggest criminal syndicates is of cyber crime. So, we all have to be vigilant and have to help each other. The Brush Of Hope (NGO) has started a very good initiative, especially for children - who have a habit of taking risks while growing up and think that nothing will happen and it's a matter of courage. So, sometimes, they fault at it."

He continued, "Sometimes they make such mistakes that because of the mishap, you can harm yourself. So, 'Brush For Hope' is a very nice initiative. I have come in support of that, so I hope that through us and our friends, we should raise the awareness."

Farhan was also questioned about celebrities turning into victims of cyberbullying, to which the actor said that such incidents can happen to anyone.

He said, "They are also human beings, and it can happen to anyone. I would say, the kind of structure which is made by Maharashtra Cyber Cell and the helpline being initiated by Brush Of Hope, that is very heartening to see. I'm glad there are all these tools out there because of which kids - girls or boys, men and women, they could gain access to help."

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar recently produced the film The Superboys Of Malegaon alongside Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It was released in the theatres on February 28.

The movie follows the journey of Nasir Shaikh, an aspiring filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, as he pursues his dream of making movies with his friends despite numerous obstacles.

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, the film is inspired by a true story and highlights the struggles and triumphs of three friends who, unable to afford to go to Mumbai, work together to make their dream of filmmaking a reality. (ANI)

